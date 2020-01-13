BEASTARS Anime Premieres on Netflix Outside of Japan on March 13

Netflix announced on Twitter on Monday that it will premiere the television anime of Paru Itagaki 's BEASTARS manga outside of Japan on March 13.

The first television anime season debuted on Netflix in Japan on October 8, and it ran for 12 episodes. The anime will get a second season.

The manga takes place in a world of carnivores and herbivores, where there is a lot of hope, love, and anxiety. Legoshi is a wolf who is a member of Cherryton Academy's drama club, and even though he's a wolf, he's very sensitive. The manga follows the adolescent life of Legoshi and many other animals.

Shinichi Matsumi (assistant director for Pom Poko , Porco Rosso ; episode director for Rurouni Kenshin , Rage of Bahamut Genesis ) directed the anime at CG anime Studio Orange ( Land of the Lustrous , Dimension W ). Nanami Higuchi ( Little Witch Academia , Ninja Slayer From Animation ) wrote the scripts, Nao Ootsu (firearm design for Saga of Tanya the Evil , sub-character designer for Banana Fish ) designed the characters, Eiji Inomoto ( Kan Colle , Ghost in the Shell Arise ) was the CG chief director, and Satoru Kousaki ( Wake Up, Girls! , Oreimo both seasons, Monogatari Series Second Season ) composed the music.