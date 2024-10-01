Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian: Interview with Sumire Uesaka as Alya

©Sunsunsun,Momoco/KADOKAWA/Alya-san Partners

We're excited to share some great news! Anime News Network and the Newtype magazine are teaming up to bring selected Newtype articles to anime fans around the world! These articles, along with exclusive content and images from the magazine, will now be available globally. Fans can look forward to insightful interviews with creators and all the latest anime updates. We'll be starting with an exclusive interview with Sumire Uesaka , the voice of Alya from Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian . We hope you enjoy this exciting collaboration!

Alya and Masachika's common goal is…?

Alya wants to become student council president. In order to help realize her dream, Masachika Kuze joins the student council as a general affairs member to give her his support. However, in their path stands Masachika's younger sister Yuki Suou and her maid Ayano Kimishima, as well as Sayaka Taniyama, a former rival from their junior high student council election, along with her best friend Nonoa Miyamae. But between mumbled “I love you”s, cheek kisses, dinner dates and more…no one can stand in Alya and Masachika's way as they deepen their bond! How will Masachika and Alya take on their rivals on the road to student council presidency?

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian , an addicting story of a girl with a cold demeanor who only expresses her true feelings in Russian, has finally concluded its season. As per the title, the story element of “hiding one's feelings in Russian” is certainly unique, but how did the cast and crew approach this premise? We interviewed Sumire Uesaka , who voices Alya, to learn all about her approach to the role.

©Sunsunsun,Momoco/KADOKAWA/Alya-san Partners

Alya: a pet who only warms up to its owner? Sumire Uesaka as Alisa Mikhailovna Kujou

The truth is, Alya has never had any friends.

—You voiced Alya for the original novel's promotional video as well. Can you tell us your first impressions of Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian ?

Uesaka: It reminded me of the first romantic comedy light novels I read in my days as a student, and there was something really nostalgic about it. But there were also new and refreshing plot devices I'd never seen before, like a girl using Russian to express her true feelings, and the excitement of running for student council. Those factors really pulled me in.

—What do you feel makes Alya appealing as a character?

Uesaka: She normally speaks pretty harshly to Masachika, but then will make flirtatious remarks to him in Russian, which I think makes her the ideal tsundere (hot and cold) character. She isn't shy at all about giving him a verbal beatdown before saying how she really feels in Russian, so I'm sure if it was anyone besides Masachika who happens to understand Russian, they would have had their soul crushed (laughs). All that aside, she has a lot of other lovely qualities such as being genuinely happy when someone calls her cute or having no friends despite being a sophisticated young lady, which make her such an appealing female lead.

—How did you feel when you learned that Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian would be adapted into an anime?

Uesaka: I was really happy, but at the same time I couldn't help worrying how well they would be able to replicate Momoco 's original illustrations from the novel, which are so incredibly beautiful. Once I learned that Doga Kobo would be in charge of the animation production though, I was immediately relieved (laughs). Alya was so adorable, as was the entire finished product.

—What was your thought process for voicing Alya in the TV anime?

Uesaka: When I voiced her for the promotional video of the original novel, I made the choice to give her Russian lines a pretty even delivery. But in the anime you can see her expressions fairly clearly, so I wondered if I should try a different approach. I feel like I tend to accentuate things a lot in my own acting, but I got a sense of Alya's cuteness from the animation footage we saw in the recording stage, which made me want to evoke a softer atmosphere as much as possible. I specifically tried to keep the tone of her voice cute despite her harsh words and mannerisms.

—Was there anything you were especially conscious of in delivering your Russian lines?

Uesaka: The Russian language can come off as intimidating when just normally spoken. Still, while Alya is a girl of Russian heritage whose looks and overall aura make her seem difficult to approach, deep down she is really just a normal girl. After much consulting with the Russian language supervisor and sound director, I tried to soften some of the sounds to make all of her Russian lines feel cuter. Perhaps Russian speakers might be bothered by it, but my goal was for those who don't know any Russian to find Alya cute, so I hope that comes across.

©Sunsunsun,Momoco/KADOKAWA/Alya-san Partners

—You spoke about how Alya has no friends, yet she shows a very different side of herself to those she is comfortable with, like Masachika and Masha, compared to the others. What's your take on that?

Uesaka: Alya basically has her guard up with anyone who isn't Masachika or Masha. She's especially wary of Yuki. Even with the student council members, she only contacts Chisaki and Touya for business-related matters… Looking at her that way, she kind of resembles a cat with trust issues. People describe her as a lone ice princess, but the truth is she's like a pet who only warms up to its owner.

—Six episodes in, what are your thoughts on Alya and Masachika's relationship so far?

Uesaka: I think Alya must have been really happy and felt reassured to have Masachika as a running partner. At first she was trying to become student council president on her own and pick someone despite having no friends. Due to her past, she tries to take everything all on by herself, but now Masachika is there to offer a helping hand. Because of this, Alya's begun to feel possessive of him. Meanwhile Masachika is paving the road for her on her path to presidency. Their unique relationship is really irresistible!

—Yuki's retainer Ayano, and Sayaka who competed against them in the junior high student council election also make an appearance, adding further tumult to Alya's journey to become student council president. Meanwhile her relationship with Masachika deepens. Is there anything you'd like viewers to pay attention to?

Uesaka: From episode 7 onward, we get to see Ayano in her full glory as well as touch on other topics, but most importantly the development of Masachika and Alya's relationship. I hope viewers enjoy seeing their wonderful partnership as they face off against Yuki in the unyielding battle for the title of student council president. The bonds they've cultivated through their romantic and comedic developments so far are what will make future developments that much more exciting, so please keep an eye out! Also every episode has a different ending song, but my favorite song among them aired in the latter part of the season. Try to guess which one it is!

This interview was originally published in Newtype 's September 2024 issue.

Be sure to check out and join Newtype's Reddit community for discussions and the latest updates!





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.