Vampire Knight: Memories Manga Ends in 11th Volume

Matsuri Hino revealed in a blog post on Wednesday that she plans to end the Vampire Knight: Memories manga in the September 2025 issue of Hakusensha 's LaLa DX magazine slated for release on August 5, 2025. LaLa additionally stated on X/Twitter on Friday the series will also conclude with the 11th volume. The manga's 10th volume released on Friday.

Viz Media publishes the series in English and describes the story:

After a fierce battle between humans and vampires, a temporary peace was established, but Kaname continued to sleep within a coffin of ice… Yuki gave Kaname her heart to revive him as a human being. These are the stories of what happened during those 1,000 years of Kaname's slumber and at the start of his human life.

The first volume of Vampire Knight: Memories shipped in Japan in June 2016 and collected the several bonus chapters that Hino irregularly published in 2013-2015. Hino then began serializing a manga titled Vampire Knight: Memories later the same month in Hakusensha 's LaLa DX . Viz shipped the ninth compiled volume on October 1.

Hino launched Vampire Knight in LaLa in 2004, and Hakusensha published the 19th and final compiled book volume in November 2013. Viz Media published the final volume in North America in October 2014. Viz also released the 2008 Vampire Knight anime series and its Vampire Knight Guilty followup.

