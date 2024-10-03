Sushi Chain Lets You Order With Natsuki Hanae or Sho Hayami's Voice

Hamazushi, a popular fast food sushi chains in Japan, announced on Wednesday a partnership with voice actors Natsuki Hanae and Shō Hayami — not as spokesmen for the brand per se, but as digital menu narrators.

Image via www.hama-sushi.co.jp © HAMA-SUSHI Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Starting on October 8, Hanae and Hayami will voice the touch panel menus that every diner uses to order dishes. While it's unclear which voice actor will be the default voice, patrons will be able to switch between the two in the “Switch Voices” setting via the “Call Staff/Other” button on the menu tablet.

Hanae has previously lent his voice to the sushi chain in 2020. During his initial run as a menu narrator, Hanae welcomed patrons to the restaurant, confirmed orders, announced when an order was arriving, and called for the check. A video featuring these narrations is available on the Tabemono to Tetsudo no Kuma YouTube channel.

It's unclear if Hanae and Hayami will provide similar narrations for this campaign. However, Hamazushi teased that it will add more voice actors in the future.