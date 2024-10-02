Studio Trigger Releases Transformers One Collaboration Poster

With a mix of toys and cartoons, the Transformers franchise has captured the imagination of multiple generations since the 1980s. After the new film Transformer One opened in Japan, the staff revealed last week a Gridman Universe -inspired Transformers One collaboration poster by Studio Trigger 's Masaru Sakamoto .

Image via Transformers series' X/Twitter account ©2024 PARAMOUNT PICTURES ©2024 HASBRO

According to the official Japanese X (formerly Twitter ) account for the Transformers series, this is Japan's entry in the collaboration poster project. It features Sakamoto's take on Optimus Prime (Orion Pax), Megatron (D-16), Bumblebee (B-127), and Elita-1's first transformation.

Following the reveal of the Sakamoto and Transformers One collaboration poster, the animator himself and Studio Trigger posted about the collaboration:

I was honored to draw a collaboration poster for Transformers One !

This movie is my favorite out of all the TF movies!✨

I watched the movie hoping that Optimus and Megatron would stay friends forever!😭

I hope everyone will go and see it!✨✨✨

Thank you very much for your support!!

Besides including homages to Transformers in its anime, Studio Trigger animated a 40th anniversary video with another group of self-professed Transformers fans, BUMP OF CHICKEN :

