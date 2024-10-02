Interest
Studio Trigger Releases Transformers One Collaboration Poster
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
With a mix of toys and cartoons, the Transformers franchise has captured the imagination of multiple generations since the 1980s. After the new film Transformer One opened in Japan, the staff revealed last week a Gridman Universe-inspired Transformers One collaboration poster by Studio Trigger's Masaru Sakamoto.
According to the official Japanese X (formerly Twitter) account for the Transformers series, this is Japan's entry in the collaboration poster project. It features Sakamoto's take on Optimus Prime (Orion Pax), Megatron (D-16), Bumblebee (B-127), and Elita-1's first transformation.
コラボポスター企画で日本から選出🇯🇵#坂本勝（TRIGGER）さん— 『トランスフォーマー』公式 (@tf_autobot) September 24, 2024
◢◤#トランスフォーマーONE
⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀📍コラボポスター⠀◢◤#グリッドマンユニバース の
アニメーター坂本勝さんが表現する
✨はじめてのトランスフォーム✨@tuki3002#GRIDMAN_UNIVERSE#トランスフォーマー
大ヒット上映中🎬 pic.twitter.com/sUJYFL658N
Japan's entry in the collaborative poster project🇯🇵
Masaru Sakamoto-sna (TRIGGER)
◢◤Transformer One
⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀📍Collaboration poster⠀◢◤
Gridman Universe Animator
Masaru Sakamoto's Take on the
✨ First Transformation✨
Now showing in theaters🎬
Following the reveal of the Sakamoto and Transformers One collaboration poster, the animator himself and Studio Trigger posted about the collaboration:
トランスフォーマーONE、光栄な事にコラボポスターを描かせて頂きました！— 坂本勝 (@tuki3002) September 24, 2024
今回の映画、TFの中でもメッチャ好きです！✨
オプティマスとメガトロン、もうずっとそのまま仲良くやっててくれ！って気持ちで観てました😭
皆様にも是非観に行って欲しいです！✨✨✨
何卒、宜しくお願い致します！！ https://t.co/ZYy8kkouqM
I was honored to draw a collaboration poster for Transformers One!
This movie is my favorite out of all the TF movies!✨
I watched the movie hoping that Optimus and Megatron would stay friends forever!😭
I hope everyone will go and see it!✨✨✨
Thank you very much for your support!!
Sakamoto stated, "I was honored to draw a collaboration poster for Transformers One! I watched the movie hoping Optimus and Megatron would stay friends forever!"
Besides including homages to Transformers in its anime, Studio Trigger animated a 40th anniversary video with another group of self-professed Transformers fans, BUMP OF CHICKEN:
Transformers 40th Anniversary— 【公式】トランスフォーマー情報局 (@TF_pr) September 13, 2024
Special Movie
大絶賛公開中
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
BUMP OF CHICKEN
×
TRIGGER
×
Transformers… pic.twitter.com/18vmfw1pYA
