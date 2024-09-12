The Highly Anticipated Transformers and Trigger Collab Video is Available Worldwide Finally (Updated)

Update: The official X/Twitter account for the Transformers franchise has posted the video, and it is available worldwide!

(The YouTube video below is still region-locked to Japan only. ANN's original article is below.)

Animation Studio Trigger and Takara Tomy had teased a "40th anniversary commemorative video project" last month between Trigger and the Transformers franchise for the latter's 40th anniversary. And even though it was stated from the outset that it would be a 40th anniversary commemoration promotional video, that didn't stop fans from hoping for a full-fledged Transformers anime from Trigger .

Now Takara Tomy has revealed the full " Transformers 40th Anniversary Special Movie" that fans had high hopes for, but with one caveat... the video is only available in Japan.

Akira Amemiya , who directed the SSSS.Gridman and SSSS.Dynazenon anime, was the director, storyboarder, and animation director for the short video. The 3:49 video uses BUMP OF CHICKEN 's 2007 song "Mayday."

A version of the video is not available region-free on any official X/Twitter accounts either. Studio Trigger and BUMP OF CHICKEN have both posted screenshots from the video, however.

The official Transformers X/Twitter account even posted about the video in English, but then linked to the region-locked video.

Many fans of the franchise were looking forward to this collaboration between Transformers and Studio Trigger , so it's a shame the video is only available in Japan. Here's hoping the video gets an official region-free release in the near future.