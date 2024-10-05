Oricon: Voice Actor Tesshō Genda Has Been on Hiatus Since July Due to Health

Image via 81produce

Ramen noodle brand Maruchan revealed alongside its video collaboration with the Yū Yū Hakusho anime on Friday that voice actor Tesshō Genda is currently on hiatus. Genda originally voiced Younger Toguro in Yū Yū Hakusho , and the character appears in the collaboration video, but Kenta Miyake is voicing the role instead for the collaboration.

Oricon News reported Genda has been on hiatus since July due to his health, with the Matsuko no Shiranai Sekai (The World Unknown to Matsuko) talk show also replacing him in the role of narrator.

Genda also provides the voice of Isao Shinomiya for the anime of Naoya Matsumoto 's Kaiju No. 8 manga, which was renewed for a second season.

Genda is known for his roles as Shu in Dragon Ball Super , Kurt von Rudersdorf in Saga of Tanya the Evil , Taurus Aldebaran in Saint Seiya , and many other roles.

His non-anime credits include Guile in Street Fighter EX , Azul in Dirge of Cerberus-Final Fantasy VII , and Honda Tadakatsu in Nioh , among others.

Sources: Maruchan's X/Twitter account, Oricon News, Yahoo! News Japan via Yaraon!