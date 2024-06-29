Kaiju No. 8 Anime Gets Sequel, Koki Uchiyama Joins Cast

1st season ended in 12th episode on Saturday

The 12th and final episode of the television anime of Naoya Matsumoto 's Kaiju No. 8 manga revealed on Saturday that the anime will continue in a sequel. Kōki Uchiyama will also join the cast as Gen Harumi.

Uchiyama voices the announcement.

The first season premiered on April 13. The anime is streaming with English subtitles, and it is also streaming an English dub. The anime streamed on X (formerly Twitter) as well worldwide in real time as it aired on TV in Japan, at the exact time the anime aired.

Shigeyuki Miya ( Onihei ) directed the anime. Ichiro Okouchi ( Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion ) handled the series composition and screenplay. Tetsuya Nishio ( Naruto ) was the character designer and chief animation director. Mahiro Maeda ( Shin Godzilla ) designed the monsters. Shinji Kimura ( Tekkonkinkreet ) is the art director. Yuta Bando ( BELLE ) composed the music.

Production I.G ( Ghost in the Shell ) handled animation production, and Studio Khara ( Rebuild of Evangelion ) was in charge of kaiju designs and artworks.

British singer YUNGBLUD performed the anime's opening theme song "Abyss," while American pop rock group OneRepublic performed the ending theme song "Nobody."

Viz Media is releasing the manga in English digitally and physically. Shueisha also publishes the manga digitally on its MANGA Plus service under the title Monster #8 , and it describes the story:

A man working a job far removed from his childhood dreams gets wrapped up in an unexpected situation…! Becoming a monster, he aims once again to fulfill his lifelong dream…!

Matsumoto launched the ongoing manga in July 2020 on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website. The franchise also has a spinoff manga and an upcoming game for smartphones and PC.