Kaiju No. 8 Anime Inspires Smartphone/PC Game

A website for a new Kaiju No. 8 project ended a countdown on Saturday with its first official trailer (at the same time that the 10th Kaiju No. 8 anime episode ended). The trailer revealed that the new project is a game for smartphones and PC.

Akatsuki Games is developing and releasing the tentatively titled Kaiju No. 8 THE GAME. It will be available via Apple 's App Store, Google Play , and Steam .

The anime premiered on April 13. The anime is streaming with English subtitles as it airs, and it is also streaming an English dub. The anime streams on X (formerly Twitter) as well worldwide in real time as it airs on TV in Japan, at the exact time the anime airs.

Shigeyuki Miya ( Onihei ) is directing the anime. Ichiro Okouchi ( Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion ) is handling the series composition and screenplay. Tetsuya Nishio ( Naruto ) is the character designer and chief animation director. Mahiro Maeda ( Shin Godzilla ) is designing the monsters. Shinji Kimura ( Tekkonkinkreet ) is the art director. Yuta Bando ( BELLE ) is composing the music.

Production I.G ( Ghost in the Shell ) is handling animation production, and Studio Khara ( Rebuild of Evangelion ) is in charge of kaiju designs and artworks.

British singer YUNGBLUD is performing the anime's opening theme song "Abyss," while American pop rock group OneRepublic performs the ending theme song "Nobody."

Viz Media licensed the manga. The company releases chapters digitally and physically. Shueisha publishes the manga on its MANGA Plus service under the title Monster #8 , and it describes the story:

A man working a job far removed from his childhood dreams gets wrapped up in an unexpected situation…! Becoming a monster, he aims once again to fulfill his lifelong dream…!

Matsumoto launched the ongoing manga in July 2020 on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website.