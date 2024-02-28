Kaiju No. 8 Anime's Promo Video Reveals Theme Songs, April 13 Debut

The official website for the anime of Naoya Matsumoto 's Kaiju No. 8 manga began streaming the anime's second main promotional video on Thursday. The video reveals the anime's April 13 premiere date, and also reveals the anime's opening theme song "Abyss" by British singer YUNGBLUD , and the ending theme song "Nobody" by American pop rock group OneRepublic .

© 防衛隊第３部隊 松本直也／集英社

The anime will premiere onon April 13.will stream the anime as it airs, and it will also stream an English. The anime will also stream on X/Twitter worldwide in real time as it airs on TV in Japan, at the exact time the anime airs.

The anime stars:

Shigeyuki Miya ( Onihei ) is directing the anime. Ichiro Okouchi ( Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion ) is handling the series composition and screenplay. Tetsuya Nishio ( Naruto ) is the character designer and chief animation director. Mahiro Maeda ( Shin Godzilla ) is designing the monsters. Shinji Kimura ( Tekkonkinkreet ) is the art director. Yuta Bando ( BELLE ) is composing the music.

Production I.G ( Ghost in the Shell ) is handling animation production, and Studio Khara ( Rebuild of Evangelion ) is in charge of kaiju designs and artworks.

Matsumoto launched the manga in July 2020 on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website. The first print volume shipped in December 2020, and the volume has since had several more printings due to demand. Shueisha published the manga's 11th compiled book volume on December 4.

Viz Media licensed the manga. The company releases chapters digitally and physically. Shueisha publishes the manga on its MANGA Plus service under the title Monster #8 , and it describes the story:

A man working a job far removed from his childhood dreams gets wrapped up in an unexpected situation…! Becoming a monster, he aims once again to fulfill his lifelong dream…!

In September 2021, the manga surpassed 4 million copies in circulation, making it the fastest Shonen Jump+ manga (as opposed to manga running in Shueisha 's print magazines) to reach the milestone.

The series was nominated for the 14th Manga Taisho Awards in January 2021, the Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize in February 2022, and the Eisner awards in May 2022. It took first place in the seventh "Next Manga Awards" (Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Taishō) in the web manga category in August 2021. Kentarō Hidano will launch a spinoff manga on January 5.