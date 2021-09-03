Kaiju No. 8 Is Fastest Shonen Jump+ Manga to Top 4 Million Copies in Circulation

Promo video celebrates 4th manga volume's launch on Friday

Naoya Matsumoto 's Kaiju No. 8 manga has surpassed four million copies in circulation as of the release of its fourth volume on Friday. This series is the fastest Shonen Jump+ manga (as opposed to manga running in Shueisha 's print magazines) to reach this milestone.

The four million is for copies in circulation that are printed or sold, not printed and sold. The number is not a sales statistic.

Shueisha began streaming a promotional video for the manga to celebrate the release of the manga's fourth compiled book volume on Friday.

Matsumoto launched the manga in July 2020 on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website. The first print volume shipped on December 4, 2020, and the volume has since had two more printings due to demand. Earlier this year in June, the manga surpassed 3 million copies in circulation, making it the fastest Shonen Jump+ manga (as opposed to manga running in Shueisha 's print magazines) to reach the milestone.

Viz Media licensed the manga. The company releases chapters digitally, and it will release the first volume in print this fall. Shueisha publishes the manga on its MANGA Plus service under the title Monster #8 , and it describes the story:

A man working a job far removed from his childhood dreams gets wrapped up in an unexpected situation…! Becoming a monster, he aims once again to fulfill his lifelong dream…!

The series was nominated for the 14th Manga Taisho Awards in January. It took first place in the seventh "Next Manga Awards" (Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Taishō) in the web manga category in August.

Source: Comic Natalie