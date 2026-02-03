Exit 8 Live-Action Film Opens in N. America on April 10

Image via The Exit 8 film's X/Twitter account © 2025 映画「8番出口」製作委員会

Parasite, Anora

The Exit 8

Entertainment news website Deadline reported on Tuesday that film distribution company NEON (Oscar-winning filmsU.S. distributor) will begin screening the live-action film of's infinite-loop horror game) in North America on April 10.

The film opened in Japan on August 29, and ranked at #2 in its opening weekend. The film sold 672,000 tickets and earned 960,867,600 yen (about US$6.46 million) in its first three days. The film has the highest earning opening three days for a live-action film in Japan for 2025. The film earned a cumulative total of 4,899,067,900 yen (about US$32.10 million), as of October 19.

Singer and actor Kazunari Ninomiya (live-action Letters from Iwo Jima, Ōoku , Gantz , Assassination Classroom ) stars in the film in his first collaboration with writer-director Genki Kawamura (producer on your name. , Fireworks, Should We See it from the Side or the Bottom? , Suzume ).

In the game, a player is trapped at a subway train station, in an underground passageway that goes in an endless loop. To escape to "Exit 8," the player must keep walking while looking carefully for any anomaly that foreshadows danger.

Source: Deadline (Anthony D'Alessandro)