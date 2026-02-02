Yō Samori's Eiyū to Majo no Tensei Love Come Manga Ends

Image via Amazon © Yō Samori, Kazuki Amamiya, Ale, Kodansha

Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket service published on Monday in advance the final chapter of Yō Samori 's Eiyū to Majo no Tensei Love Come ( A Reincarnation Romantic Comedy of a Hero and a Witch ) manga, the adaptation of writer Kazuki Amamiya and artist Ale 's light novels of the same title. The final chapter's regular release will be on February 16.

The story centers on Godō Shiraishi, an ordinary high school student with a secret. Godō has memories of a past life in another world, where he was a hero who saved humanity. But his present normal life as a high school student changes with the arrival of transfer student Mai Shiina, who also has a secret herself.

Samori's manga adaptation launched on Magazine Pocket in November 2024. Kodansha published the manga's first compiled book volume in March 2025, and the third volume on November 7.

Kodansha published the original light novels' first volume in November 2021, and the second and final volume in July 2022.

Amamiya's Haibara's Teenage New Game+ ( Haibara-kun no Tsuyokute Seishun New Game ) light novel series is getting a television anime adaptation that will debut in April.