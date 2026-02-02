News
Resident Evil Requiem Game Unveils Short Live-Action Film
posted on by Anita Tai
CAPCOM revealed a new live-action short titled "Evil Has Always Had A Name" on Monday promoting its upcoming Resident Evil requiem (Biohazard requiem) game. The short details the onset of the zombie outbreak.
Resident Evil requiem will launch on February 27, 2026 for Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.
CAPCOM describes the game:
Requiem for the dead. Nightmare for the living.
Resident Evil Requiem is the ninth title in the mainline Resident Evil series.
Prepare to escape death in a heart-stopping experience that will chill you to your core.
A new era of survival horror begins in 2026. Technological advancements combined with the development team's depth of experience combine in a story with rich characters and gameplay that's more immersive than ever before.
The protagonist is Grace Ashcroft. Leon Kennedy will be a second playable character for the game.
The game was first announced last June, noting that the game would mark a tonal shift for the franchise.
Resident Evil 7: biohazard and Resident Evil Village, the seventh and eighth games in the series, respectively, will get releases for Switch 2 on February 27. There will be a Resident Evil Generation Pack for Switch 2 that includes all three games.
Resident Evil Village, the eighth entry in the franchise, launched in May 2021 for PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox X|S, Xbox One, and PC (Steam and Stadia).
Resident Evil 7: biohazard shipped for PS4, Xbox One, and PC in January 2017. It then got releases for PS5 and Xbox X|S in June 2022. The game shipped in Japan under the title Biohazard 7: resident evil. The game received a cloud version for Nintendo Switch.
Sources: Resident Evil games' X/Twitter account, Geoff Keighley's X/Twitter account