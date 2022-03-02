Resident Evil 2, 3, 7 Games Get PS5, Xbox Series X|S Releases

PC versions also get upgrade patches later this year

CAPCOM announced on Wednesday that it will release the Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, and Resident Evil 7: biohazard games on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S later in 2022. The games will have visual enhancements. Customers who own these games on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One can acquire a digital upgrade for free. The PC versions of all three games will also get upgrade patches.

CAPCOM 's remake of the Resident Evil 2 survival horror game launched for the PC, PS4, and Xbox One in January 2019. The remake has third-person perspective gameplay (changed from the fixed camera angles of the original game), similar to the gameplay introduced in Resident Evil 4 .

The Resident Evil 3 survival horror game launched for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in April 2020. The release included the Resident Evil: Resistance online game, which was previously titled "Project Resistance."

Resident Evil 7: biohazard , the previous game in the franchise , shipped for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in January 2017. The game shipped in Japan under the title Biohazard 7: resident evil .

Resident Evil Village is the eighth and latest entry in CAPCOM 's Resident Evil survival horror game series. The game launched in May 2021 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC ( Steam and Stadia) platforms.

Source: Resident Evil series' Twitter account via Gematsu