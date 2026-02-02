Power Morphicon Hosts Koichi Sakamoto, Motoko Sakamoto, Kane Kosugi

Event runs from August 28-30 in Pasadena, CA

Image courtesy of Power Morphicon © Power Morphicon

Pasadena's Power Morphicon event announced on Monday that this year's event will host director and producer Kōichi Sakamoto , actress Motoko Sakamoto, and actor Kane Kosugi .

Koichi worked as the director and producer for tokusatsu (special effects) series such as Power Rangers , Super Sentai , Kamen Rider , Ultraman , and Garo .

Motoko is known for playing A-Squad Pink in Power Rangers SPD . The actress has also played various roles in Power Rangers , Ultraman , Godzilla , Gridman , and in video games such as Dino Crisis 2 , Resident Evil Code: Veronica , Onimusha , and Metal Gear Solid 2 .

Kosugi is known for playing Ninja Black/Jiraiya from Ninja Sentai Kakuranger . Kosugi is also the only actor to have starred in all four franchises: Kakuranger , Ultraman: The Ultimate Hero , Godzilla: Final Wars , and Kamen Rider Revice the Movie: Battle Familia .

Power Morphicon 2026 will run from August 28-30 at the Pasadena Convention Center in California.

Source: Press release