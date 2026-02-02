News
Power Morphicon Hosts Koichi Sakamoto, Motoko Sakamoto, Kane Kosugi
posted on by Anita Tai
Pasadena's Power Morphicon event announced on Monday that this year's event will host director and producer Kōichi Sakamoto, actress Motoko Sakamoto, and actor Kane Kosugi.
Koichi worked as the director and producer for tokusatsu (special effects) series such as Power Rangers, Super Sentai, Kamen Rider, Ultraman, and Garo.
Motoko is known for playing A-Squad Pink in Power Rangers SPD. The actress has also played various roles in Power Rangers, Ultraman, Godzilla, Gridman, and in video games such as Dino Crisis 2, Resident Evil Code: Veronica, Onimusha, and Metal Gear Solid 2.
Kosugi is known for playing Ninja Black/Jiraiya from Ninja Sentai Kakuranger. Kosugi is also the only actor to have starred in all four franchises: Kakuranger, Ultraman: The Ultimate Hero, Godzilla: Final Wars, and Kamen Rider Revice the Movie: Battle Familia.
Power Morphicon 2026 will run from August 28-30 at the Pasadena Convention Center in California.
Source: Press release