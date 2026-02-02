Manga Up! Global Adds B. Ichi, My Poison Princess Is Still Cute, 2 More Manga in English

also available on service in English

Image courtesy of Manga Up! Global

Manga UP! Global added the following manga in English over the past few weeks:

Manga UP! Global describes My Poison Princess Is Still Cute :

When demon princess Raffy married Roren, an immortal knight who safeguards humanity, as part of a new peace treaty between humans and demons, she hadn't quite expected...that he'd fall for her?! Not only that, he's weirdly stubborn enough to keep trying to get closer to her, despite repeatedly dying from the poison she naturally emits. Just how long will his adoration prevail...?

Sakutake launched the manga in Big Gangan in January 2022. The manga's third and final volume shipped in Japan in August 2023. Yen Press started releasing the manga in English in December 2023.

Image courtesy of Manga Up! Global

Manga UP! Global

Trapped as the Villain in My Favorite Dating SIM: But I Know How to Win Over All the Heroines!

Yuto Hatano has replayed his favorite dating sim, After School Flare Star, more times than he can count. Surely, his real school life would be way more fun if it were more like that game...but after the thought casually enters his mind one night, he wakes up inside Flare Star's world—not as the protagonist Shun Ogasawara, but as the villain, Kanji Aku! With every heroine's affection starting at rock bottom, his dream of romancing them all is already in shambles. Worse yet, one wrong choice means instant death. Armed with his expert game knowledge but hindered by his low stats and the heroines' lower affection scores, Kanji must survive the game's deadly routes to win over the girls and return to the real world!

describes

The manga launched on Square Enix 's Manga UP! on April 2. The company shipped the first compiled volume of the manga on July 7, and shipped the second volume on January 7.

Image courtesy of Manga Up! Global

Manga UP! Global

B. Ichi

Most humans use only a small percentage of their brainpower, but a certain group of people called "dokeshi" can use a greater percent of their brain to unleash special powers, given one condition...For dokeshi Shotaro, that condition is doing one good deed a day. In exchange, he has the ability to use the powers of any animal by biting its bones. When Mana meets Shotaro on her travels, she expects nothing but trouble from the childish, ignorant boy-until he takes off into the sky like a bird. Mana may be impressed, but dokeshi are viewed as freaks by most of the population. And with the governor missing, all dokeshi are under suspicion. Ever-opitimistic Shotaro refuses to be discouraged and journeys on with Mana in the name of Justice!

describes

Ohkubo launched the manga in Square Enix 's Shonen Gangan in October 2001 and ended it in May 2003. The company shipped the fourth compiled manga volume in June 2003. Yen Press released the manga in English starting in October 2008, and it shipped the fourth compiled volume in September 2009.

Image courtesy of Manga Up! Global

Manga UP! Global

The Sacrificial Witch and the Lovelorn King

As the only witch in this world, Lupia is gifted with the magical ability to take the injuries and illnesses of another and transfer them to herself—a secret she keeps to herself. She marries her first love, King Felix, and is deeply devoted to him, and the affection seems mutual. Unfortunately, due to a misunderstanding, Felix believes that she has betrayed him and begins to treat her coldly. After Lupia sacrifices herself to save Felix's life, she falls into a deep sleep. Thus begins the story of a long and unrequited love, and a husband's desperate devotion to his wife. “Although you may forget your feelings for me, I shall always love you, and I will be sure to bring you back.”

describes

The manga launched on Square Enix 's Manga UP! in June 2023. The company shipped the third compiled volume on October 7.

Square Enix publishes Touya 's original light novel series, and it published the sixth and final volume on October 7.

Source: Email correspondence