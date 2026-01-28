Be Cool Like JoJo's Noriaki Kakyoin with These Sunglasses

Sunglasses do not come with cherries to "rero rero"

The JoJo's Bizarre Adventure franchise and Premium Bandai announced that pre-orders for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders character Noriaki Kakyoin's sunglasses have begun on Monday. The sunglasses are slated for release in July.

©荒木飛呂彦&LUCKY LAND COMMUNICATIONS/集英社・ジョジョの奇妙な冒険THE ANIMATION PROJECT ©BANDAI SPIRITS 2009

Kakyoin's sunglasses will come with a cleaning cloth and case. The cleaning cloth will have Kakyoin's name and cherries printed on it, while the case will feature the Jojo's Bizarre Adventures: Stardust Crusaders logo.

©荒木飛呂彦&LUCKY LAND COMMUNICATIONS/集英社・ジョジョの奇妙な冒険THE ANIMATION PROJECT ©BANDAI SPIRITS 2009

The sunglasses cost 14,300 yen (about US$94), and pre-orders will end on March 1 at 11:00 p.m. JST (9:00 a.m. EST).