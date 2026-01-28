Director Asuka Dokai Reveals New Short Anime in Trailer

Moshi, Kore Kara Umareru no Nara to play as part of GEMNIBUS vol.2 anthology film

TOHO Movies announced with a trailer and key visual on Wednesday that director Asuka Dokai ( Geinin Anime Kantoku ) is directing the short anime "Moshi, Kore Kara Umareru no Nara" (If We Were to be Born from Now On) as part of TOHO 's GEMNIBUS vol.2 anthology film. The film plays for one week at the TOHO CINEMAS Hibiya theater on March 6-12.

Image via Gemstone Creative Label's official website © 2019 - 2026 TOHO CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved

The trailer depicts a beautiful yet mysterious world reminiscent of a mother's womb. Guided by equally mysterious creatures, two twin children embark on a journey to meet the mother they have never known.

The trailer features the theme song "Lullaby" by singer-songwriter Miu Sakamoto , and Marihiko Hara composed the short's music. (Hara and Sakamoto worked together on the theme song for the critically acclaimed live-action film Kokuho.)

The anthology also includes Sara Masuda's "Aoi Tori" (Blue Bird), Riko Murakami 's "The Faceless City" (Kao no Nai Machi), and Masaki Nishiyama's "Influencer Ghost."

GEMNIBUS vol.1 screened in June 2024.