Seven Seas Licenses Love Tattoo, Mii-chan and Yamada-san, 7 More Titles
posted on by Anita Tai
Seven Seas announced the following licenses on Wednesday:
Title: I Abandoned My Engagement Because My Sister is a Tragic Heroine audiobook
Creator: Fuyutsuki Koki, Haduki Futaba (with narration by Mirai)
Release Date: February 19 (volume 1, Siren imprint)
Summary: Leia's life is turned upside down after her younger sister claims she's a cruel villain. Leia's fiancé breaks off their engagement, leaving her no choice but to throw herself into her saintly duties. But when confronted by the righteous Crown Prince Eric, she finds herself under his scrutiny. He's determined to suss out her true nature, but why does it involve living in the palace with him?!
Title: Easygoing Territory Defense by the Optimistic Lord: Production Magic Turns a Nameless Village into the Strongest Fortified City audiobook
Creator: Sou Akaike, Kururi (with narration by Eric O'Keeffe)
Release Date: February 26 (volume 1, Siren imprint)
Summary: Van, fourth son of a marquis, is just a toddler when he realizes he's been reincarnated. Thanks to his literal lifetime of knowledge, he's raised as a child prodigy—until his production magic manifests, and it's the last thing his snooty mage family wants to see! His disappointed father banishes him to a podunk town on the verge of collapse, yet Van can only see the place's potential. Can our hero's bastion of battlements build a better life than battle magic ever could?!
Title: I Got Married to the Girl I Hate Most in Class audiobook
Creator: Amano Seiju, Nanami Narumi, Mosskonbu (with narration by Mark Sanderlin)
Release Date: February 12 (volume 1, Siren imprint)
Summary: Archenemies Hojou Saito and Sakuramori Akane have a notorious reputation as bitter rivals at their high school. Without fail, the two can be found bickering and arguing every day, making school their own personal battleground. But their relationship takes a drastic turn when Saito's domineering grandfather delivers a shocking ultimatum: marry his rival or lose the family business to the dog!
Saito reluctantly accepts his fate, and to his complete surprise, Akane agrees without a fight. And just like that, they're a married couple! Now, these rivals-turned-newlyweds must navigate living under the same roof and sharing meals (and a bed!) all without tearing each other apart. Can they manage to live together in peace and keep their embarrassing circumstances a secret from their classmates?
Title: I Don't Know, Yoshida-san manga
Creator: Osamu Takahashi
Release Date: November 2026 (volume 1, Ghost Ship imprint)
Summary: Kutsumo is a perfectly average university student with no redeeming qualities whatsoever. One day, while heading home after a perfectly normal day of lectures, he spots beautiful Yoshida. Over a loud fuss the other boys make, she quietly beckons to him. Once the two are alone, Yoshida's aloof demeanor changes into one of passion. In truth, the two are in a secret relationship. But with her cold personality, he's never sure just where he stands. Can Kutsumo turn Yoshida's private desire into a blaze that cannot be contained?
Title: An Ordinary Guy's Crazy Modern Dungeon Survival! manga
Creator: Shibainubutai, Mochiron san, Masahiro Suwa
Release Date: December 2026 (volume 1)
Summary: The “Great Hole of Babel” holds monsters beyond human understanding—making it the ultimate spot for explorers! Tadahito Miyama is one of them, but he's got one unique advantage. Blessed with an ability that can produce key hints and strategies, Miyami holds the power to conquer any beast he comes across. But after living a life where everyone has always looked down on him, Miyama has little ambition and lacks the drive to pursue any notions of greatness. Will that change when he learns his power can surpass even the strongest of heroes? Or is he destined to live in mediocrity?
Title: Love Tattoo manga
Creator: Akairo Mash
Release Date: December 2026 (Seven Seas BL Label)
Summary: Naoki couldn't help finding Aisuke captivating. Charming, good-looking, and a talented tattoo artist, he is everything that salaryman Naoki isn't. Perhaps it was due to his recent circumstances—a growing boredom with his humdrum life and the recent breakup with his fiancé—but Naoki is completely drawn to Aisuke the moment he passes by the tattoo shop. But there's more to the beautifully inked-up artist who holds a past flame that he still wears on his chest. Can the two meet each other where they are and find comfort in one another?
Title: 10 Things I Want to Do Before I Turn 40 – Part 2 manga
Creator: MAMITA
Release Date: September 2026 (Seven Seas BL Label)
Summary: Suzume Tōjō, freshly forty, has done the impossible—found love again after a decade-long dry spell! His new boyfriend is none other than his handsome junior at work, the ten years younger Keishi Tanaka. Now the real challenge begins: keeping their professional and private lives from crashing into each other!
Their relationship rules are simple:
Maintain the same distance at the office.
No pet names on the clock!
Don't spend the whole day staring at Keishi.
Good behavior earns a special reward…
Can Suzume survive the temptation of a gorgeous younger partner at the office? The smash-hit, high-heat romance continues!
Title: Mii-chan and Yamada-san manga
Creator: NENE AZUKI
Release Date: December 2026 (volume 1)
Summary: In the heart of Shinjuku, there are a variety of host and hostess nightclubs open to customers seeking a night of indulgence with a gorgeous companion. Yamada is one of those companions. She balances university and work, but finds herself more interested in becoming a model hostess than a star pupil. The pay is too tempting to resist, which is why so many girls come and go in the industry. But in 2012, she meets someone completely different. Mii-chan is a petite young woman who seems to be rather useless at most things—barely able to read or write and, unfortunately, clumsy—earning her ridicule from staff and customers alike. However, her bright energy and endless motivation proves hard to ignore, and Yamada finds herself drawn in by Mii-chan's charm.
A beautiful and tragic story about an unlikely friendship and the unfortunate end that separated them forever.
Title: Dinosaur Sanctuary: Let's Go to Dinoland picture book
Creator: Itaru Kinoshita
Release Date: November 2026
Summary: Join Yukari and her little brother Souma on a trip to Enoshima Dinoland, a zoo for dinosaurs! There, you'll meet a gentle old Tyrannosaurus, a short-tempered Spinosaurus, and many more, each with their own quirks and personalities. But watch out—as you roam around Dinoland with Yukari and Souma, you might just find yourselves wandering back in time to dinosaur days…
This picture book set in the world of the beloved manga Dinosaur Sanctuary is packed with dino facts and detailed artwork based on paleontological research. It's sure to delight dinosaur lovers of all generations!
Source: Press release