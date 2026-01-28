Seven Seas Licenses Love Tattoo, Mii-chan and Yamada-san, 7 More Titles

Seven Seas announced the following licenses on Wednesday:

Image courtesy of Seven Seas © Fuyutsuki Koki, Haduki Futaba

Title: I Abandoned My Engagement Because My Sister is a Tragic Heroine audiobook

Creator: Fuyutsuki Koki, Haduki Futaba (with narration by Mirai)

Release Date: February 19 (volume 1, Siren imprint)

Summary: Leia's life is turned upside down after her younger sister claims she's a cruel villain. Leia's fiancé breaks off their engagement, leaving her no choice but to throw herself into her saintly duties. But when confronted by the righteous Crown Prince Eric, she finds herself under his scrutiny. He's determined to suss out her true nature, but why does it involve living in the palace with him?!

Image courtesy of Seven Seas © Sou Akaike, Kururi

Title: Easygoing Territory Defense by the Optimistic Lord: Production Magic Turns a Nameless Village into the Strongest Fortified City audiobook

Creator: Sou Akaike , Kururi (with narration by Eric O'Keeffe)

Release Date: February 26 (volume 1, Siren imprint)

Summary: Van, fourth son of a marquis, is just a toddler when he realizes he's been reincarnated. Thanks to his literal lifetime of knowledge, he's raised as a child prodigy—until his production magic manifests, and it's the last thing his snooty mage family wants to see! His disappointed father banishes him to a podunk town on the verge of collapse, yet Van can only see the place's potential. Can our hero's bastion of battlements build a better life than battle magic ever could?!

Image courtesy of Seven Seas © Amano Seiju, Nanami Narumi, Mosskonbu

Title: I Got Married to the Girl I Hate Most in Class audiobook

Creator: Amano Seiju, Nanami Narumi , Mosskonbu (with narration by Mark Sanderlin)

Release Date: February 12 (volume 1, Siren imprint)

Summary: Archenemies Hojou Saito and Sakuramori Akane have a notorious reputation as bitter rivals at their high school. Without fail, the two can be found bickering and arguing every day, making school their own personal battleground. But their relationship takes a drastic turn when Saito's domineering grandfather delivers a shocking ultimatum: marry his rival or lose the family business to the dog!

Saito reluctantly accepts his fate, and to his complete surprise, Akane agrees without a fight. And just like that, they're a married couple! Now, these rivals-turned-newlyweds must navigate living under the same roof and sharing meals (and a bed!) all without tearing each other apart. Can they manage to live together in peace and keep their embarrassing circumstances a secret from their classmates?

Image courtesy of Seven Seas © Osamu Takahashi

Title: I Don't Know, Yoshida-san manga

Creator: Osamu Takahashi

Release Date: November 2026 (volume 1, Ghost Ship imprint)

Summary: Kutsumo is a perfectly average university student with no redeeming qualities whatsoever. One day, while heading home after a perfectly normal day of lectures, he spots beautiful Yoshida. Over a loud fuss the other boys make, she quietly beckons to him. Once the two are alone, Yoshida's aloof demeanor changes into one of passion. In truth, the two are in a secret relationship. But with her cold personality, he's never sure just where he stands. Can Kutsumo turn Yoshida's private desire into a blaze that cannot be contained?

Image courtesy of Seven Seas © Shibainubutai, Mochiron san, Masahiro Suwa

Title: An Ordinary Guy's Crazy Modern Dungeon Survival! manga

Creator: Shibainubutai, Mochiron san, Masahiro Suwa

Release Date: December 2026 (volume 1)

Summary: The “Great Hole of Babel” holds monsters beyond human understanding—making it the ultimate spot for explorers! Tadahito Miyama is one of them, but he's got one unique advantage. Blessed with an ability that can produce key hints and strategies, Miyami holds the power to conquer any beast he comes across. But after living a life where everyone has always looked down on him, Miyama has little ambition and lacks the drive to pursue any notions of greatness. Will that change when he learns his power can surpass even the strongest of heroes? Or is he destined to live in mediocrity?

Image courtesy of Seven Seas © Akairo Mash

Title: Love Tattoo manga

Creator: Akairo Mash

Release Date: December 2026 ( Seven Seas BL Label)

Summary: Naoki couldn't help finding Aisuke captivating. Charming, good-looking, and a talented tattoo artist, he is everything that salaryman Naoki isn't. Perhaps it was due to his recent circumstances—a growing boredom with his humdrum life and the recent breakup with his fiancé—but Naoki is completely drawn to Aisuke the moment he passes by the tattoo shop. But there's more to the beautifully inked-up artist who holds a past flame that he still wears on his chest. Can the two meet each other where they are and find comfort in one another?

Image courtesy of Seven Seas © MAMITA

Title: 10 Things I Want to Do Before I Turn 40 – Part 2 manga

Creator: MAMITA

Release Date: September 2026 ( Seven Seas BL Label)

Summary: Suzume Tōjō, freshly forty, has done the impossible—found love again after a decade-long dry spell! His new boyfriend is none other than his handsome junior at work, the ten years younger Keishi Tanaka. Now the real challenge begins: keeping their professional and private lives from crashing into each other!

Their relationship rules are simple:

Maintain the same distance at the office.

No pet names on the clock!

Don't spend the whole day staring at Keishi.

Good behavior earns a special reward…

Can Suzume survive the temptation of a gorgeous younger partner at the office? The smash-hit, high-heat romance continues!

Image courtesy of Seven Seas © NENE AZUKI

Title: Mii-chan and Yamada-san manga

Creator: NENE AZUKI

Release Date: December 2026 (volume 1)

Summary: In the heart of Shinjuku, there are a variety of host and hostess nightclubs open to customers seeking a night of indulgence with a gorgeous companion. Yamada is one of those companions. She balances university and work, but finds herself more interested in becoming a model hostess than a star pupil. The pay is too tempting to resist, which is why so many girls come and go in the industry. But in 2012, she meets someone completely different. Mii-chan is a petite young woman who seems to be rather useless at most things—barely able to read or write and, unfortunately, clumsy—earning her ridicule from staff and customers alike. However, her bright energy and endless motivation proves hard to ignore, and Yamada finds herself drawn in by Mii-chan's charm.

A beautiful and tragic story about an unlikely friendship and the unfortunate end that separated them forever.

Image courtesy of Seven Seas © Itaru Kinoshita

Title: Dinosaur Sanctuary : Let's Go to Dinoland picture book

Creator: Itaru Kinoshita

Release Date: November 2026

Summary: Join Yukari and her little brother Souma on a trip to Enoshima Dinoland, a zoo for dinosaurs! There, you'll meet a gentle old Tyrannosaurus, a short-tempered Spinosaurus, and many more, each with their own quirks and personalities. But watch out—as you roam around Dinoland with Yukari and Souma, you might just find yourselves wandering back in time to dinosaur days…

This picture book set in the world of the beloved manga Dinosaur Sanctuary is packed with dino facts and detailed artwork based on paleontological research. It's sure to delight dinosaur lovers of all generations!

