WEBTOON and Xbox Launch Sea of Thieves Webcomic Miniseries

Both companies run limited-time cross-platform promotional event

WEBTOON Entertainment and Xbox have partnered to expand the Sea of Thieves game's universe with Sea of Thieves: The Last Bite, a new original webcomic miniseries now available on WEBTOON 's English-language platform.

Image via WEBTOON © Microsoft Corporation

Set within the pirate fantasy world of Sea of Thieves, the miniseries introduces a new crew, a sinking ship, and a mystery that threatens to tear the group apart. The five-episode series is available to read for free in its entirety. Chris Allcock is the writer, and Rhoald Marcellius is the illustrator, with characters created exclusively for WEBTOON .

WEBTOON executives stated that the collaboration reflects the platform's strategy of working with major global IP holders to extend storytelling beyond games and film. Xbox and Rare echoed that the project allows Sea of Thieves to explore new emotional beats and narrative formats while remaining accessible to both longtime players and newcomers.

To mark the release, WEBTOON and Xbox are also running a limited-time cross-platform promotional event. Readers who complete all five episodes during the campaign period can receive a one-month free trial of Xbox Game Pass Premium. Xbox Game Pass subscribers are eligible for a one-month free trial of WEBTOON Premium, while WEBTOON Premium subscribers can unlock a limited-time Sea of Thieves in-game emote. The promotional campaign runs through February 13, and codes must be redeemed within 30 days, ending on March 15.

Rare ( Banjo-Kazooie , Perfect Dark ) launched the Sea of Thieves game for Xbox One in March 2018. The game got ports for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 in 2024.

Source: WEBTOON