News
Manga Plus Adds Manaka the Human and the Slaughter Robot Manga
posted on by Anita Tai
MANGA Plus announced on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday that it has licensed Nao Iori's Manaka the Human and the Slaughter Robot (Satsuriku Robo to Hito no Manaka) manga for release in English.
The publisher describes the story:
For the future her parents expect of her, Yui, a high school student, spends each day with machine-like precision. But one day, she meets a fearless girl with a body that's half robot… Winner of the “Serialization Audition 2022” Grand Prize! A story of two girls: a girl who seems like a robot, and a robot who seems almost human.
Iori launched the series on Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ platform on Tuesday (Monday in the West).
Iori won Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ Serialization Audition contest with a version of the series in 2022.