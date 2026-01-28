Manga Plus Adds Manaka the Human and the Slaughter Robot Manga

Series debuted on Monday

MANGA Plus announced on X (formerly Twitter ) on Monday that it has licensed Nao Iori 's Manaka the Human and the Slaughter Robot ( Satsuriku Robo to Hito no Manaka ) manga for release in English.

Image via Shonen Jump+'s X/Twitter account © Nao Iori, 2019 Shueisha Inc.

The publisher describes the story:

For the future her parents expect of her, Yui, a high school student, spends each day with machine-like precision. But one day, she meets a fearless girl with a body that's half robot… Winner of the “Serialization Audition 2022” Grand Prize! A story of two girls: a girl who seems like a robot, and a robot who seems almost human.

Iori launched the series on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ platform on Tuesday (Monday in the West).

Iori won Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ Serialization Audition contest with a version of the series in 2022.