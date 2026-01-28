News
Netflix to Use Toho's New Studio for Up to 15 Productions a Year
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Netflix to begin using studio in 2028
Netflix announced during its "Next on Netflix" event in Tokyo on Tuesday that it will begin using TOHO's newly established studio starting in 2028, with up to 15 productions planned every year. The agreement is part of Netflix's ongoing collaboration with TOHO. Netflix also unveiled its slate of upcoming Japanese titles, including Human Vapor, a remake of the 1960 TOHO film, as its first collaboration with TOHO. Netflix announced the show in August 2024.
Netflix also announced that it plans to begin streaming the World Baseball Classic tournament in Japan.
