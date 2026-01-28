Kenichi the Mightiest Disciple Gets New Sequel Manga in March

Original series ended in 2014

Shun Matsuena announced on X (formerly Twitter ) on Thursday that he will launch a new sequel manga for KenIchi the Mightiest Disciple titled Shijō Saikyō no Deshi Kenichi 2 Tatsujin-hen ( KenIchi the Mightiest Disciple 2 Masters Arc) on Shogakukan 's Sunday Webry platform on March 25.

Image via Shun Matsuena's X/Twitter © Shun Matsuena, Shogakukan

Matsuena's Shijō Saikyō no Deshi Kenichi ( KenIchi the Mightiest Disciple ) manga ran in Shonen Sunday from 2002 to 2014. The manga inspired a television anime series in 2006 that Funimation released in North America. The manga also inspired a series of original video anime episodes that eventually ran on Japanese television.

Matsuena ended the Sora e... (To the Skies) manga on January 21. The manga launched in Weekly Shonen Sunday in January 2025. Shogakukan published the manga's first compiled book volume in June 2025. Shogakukan published the fourth volume on January 16, and will release the fifth volume on February 18.

Matsuena launched the Kichijōji Shōnen! (Kichijōji Boy) manga in Shogakukan 's Monthly Shonen Sunday magazine in December 2024. The manga was first published as a one-shot manga in the magazine in 2019. The manga ended on December 12.

Matsuena ended the Kimi wa 008 (You are 008) manga in May 2024. The manga launched in Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine in February 2018. Shogakukan published the manga's 33rd and final volume in July 2024.