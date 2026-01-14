Shun Matsuena's Sora e... Manga Ends

Manga about superhuman boy living in underground world launched in January 2025

This year's seventh issue of Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine revealed on Wednesday that Shun Matsuena 's Sora e... (To the Skies) manga will end in the magazine's next issue on January 21.

The manga's story centers on Hiiro, an "Overman" superhuman boy who lives in an underground world. He goes above ground to protect our world, and there, he learns about human emotions and its warmth.

The manga launched in Weekly Shonen Sunday in January 2025. Shogakukan published the manga's first compiled book volume in June 2025. Shogakukan will publish the fourth volume on Friday and the fifth volume on February 18.

Matsuena launched the Kichijōji Shōnen! (Kichijōji Boy) manga in Shogakukan 's Monthly Shonen Sunday magazine in December 2024. The manga was first published as a one-shot manga in the magazine in 2019. The manga ended on December 12.

Matsuena ended the Kimi wa 008 (You are 008) manga in May 2024. The manga launched in Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine in February 2018. Shogakukan published the manga's 33rd and final volume in July 2024.

Matsuena's Shijō Saikyō no Deshi Kenichi ( KenIchi the Mightiest Disciple ) manga ran in Shonen Sunday from 2002 to 2014. The manga inspired a television anime series that Funimation released in North America. The manga also inspired a series of original video anime episodes that eventually ran on Japanese television.