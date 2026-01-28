Live-Action S and X: Confession of Therapist TV Series Shares First Look

Netflix Japan presented some brief footage from the live-action series of Kisei Tada 's S and X: Confession of Therapist ( S to X ~Therapist Shimotori Ichito no Kokuhaku) manga during its 2026 lineup unveiling event on Tuesday.

The manga centers on sex therapist Ichito Shimotori, whose clinic helps clients in unwanted sexless relationships, treating erectile dysfunction and menopausal disorder, resolving affairs, sexual trauma, and other similar sex-related worries which clients find hard to talk about, though he himself has his own worries.

Kento Nakajima (live-action Bad Boys J, Silver Spoon , Nisekoi ) stars in the show as protagonist Ichito Shimotori.

Shōgo Kusano is directing the series. Tomoko Yoshida is supervising the scripts, and is also penning the scripts alongside Kusano, Ruriko Matsushima, and Takumi Haba.

The series will debut worldwide on the service later this year.

Tada launched the manga in Kodansha 's Evening magazine in August 2021. The manga ended with its third compiled book volume in August 2022.