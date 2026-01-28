Live-Action Kokumin Quiz Series Reveals 2026 Debut

Netflix Japan announced in a new trailer during its 2026 lineup unveiling event on Tuesday that the live-action series of Reiichi Sugimoto and Shinichi Kato 's Kokumin Quiz ( National Quiz ) manga will premiere in 2026.

National Quiz

The manga's story is set in a Japan where a quiz television program called the "" holds the highest institutional power in the country, enshrined in Japan's constitution. Winning participants of the quiz will have their wishes granted within the power of the government, while losers face penalties, penal labor, or military conscription. K-i K-ichi hosts the quiz program, and drives audiences to a frenzy with his natural performing talent. But when a group seeking to dismantle themakes contact with K-i K-ichi, it sets into motion a wild series of events.

Takayuki Yamada (live-action Densha Otoko 's " Train Man ," Bakuman. 's Akira Hattori, Gintama's Elizabeth) stars in the series as the quiz's host K-i K-ichi.

Teruyuki Yoshida (live-action An Older Guy's VR First Love , My Brother’s Husband ) is directing the series, and is also co-writing the scripts with Maggy. Yasunori Nishiki is composing the music.

Sugimoto and Kato serialized the manga in Kodansha 's Morning magazine from 1993 to 1995. Kodansha published four compiled book volumes for the manga. Ohta Publishing re-released the manga in two compiled book volumes in 2001.