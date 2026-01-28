Yowayowa Sensei Anime's Teaser Unveils 4 More Cast Members

The official website for the television anime of Kamio Fukuchi 's Yowayowa Sensei (Yowayowa Teacher or Ms. Feeble) manga unveiled the anime's teaser promotional video and additional cast members on Wednesday.

Image via Yowayowa Sensei anime's website ©福地カミオ・講談社／「よわよわ先生」製作委員会

The newly announced cast members are (image above from left to right):

Yurie Igoma as Mizuki Mukubayashi, Abikura's childhood friend and the top of the classmates' social cliques

as Mizuki Mukubayashi, Abikura's childhood friend and the top of the classmates' social cliques Yū Sasahara as Yūki Yukishita, Abikura's classmate who doesn't go to school

as Yūki Yukishita, Abikura's classmate who doesn't go to school Yūko Natsuyoshi as Kaya Kuguri

as Kaya Kuguri Mai Nakahara as Akemi Abikura, Abikura's big sister who is a nurse

The anime will debut in April.

The anime will star Marika Kōno as Hiyori Hiwamura and Kakeru Hatano as Akihito Abikura.

Hiroshi Ishiodori ( Peach Girl , RIN-NE 3 ) is directing the anime at Brains Base . Yoshifumi Fukushima ( Gunparade Orchestra ) is overseeing the series scripts, Naoki Aisaka ( Hero Tales ) is designing the characters, and Akifumi Tada ( Skip Beat! , Gunma-chan ) and Rina Tayama ( Vampire Dormitory , Secrets of the Silent Witch ) are composing the music.

The romantic comedy manga centers on Hiyori Hiwamura, a new high school teacher who just graduated from college. With Hiwamura's weak voice, weak stamina, and basically being weak in every aspect, one might have the urge to protect her. Ironically, students misread her meekness and fear her as the rumored "Ms. Scary" who will curse them if she gets upset. Nevertheless, she works hard for her students, and one student, Akihito Abikura, recognizes her true nature.

Fukuchi launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in November 2022. Kodansha will publish the manga's 16th compiled volume on February 17.