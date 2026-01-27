2026 Doraemon Film Announces Franchise's 1st 4D Screenings

4D viewings to include motion seats, vibrations, simulated smells, water spray, lighting effects, more

The staff for the 2026 Doraemon film, Eiga Doraemon: Shin Nobita no Kaitei Kiganjō ( Doraemon the Movie: New Nobita and the Castle of the Undersea Devil ), announced in a new trailer and poster on Wednesday that the franchise will feature immersive "4D" screenings for the first time with the film. The staff also released a video guide for the 4D screenings using the competing MX4D and 4DX technologies.

Image via Comic Natalie © 藤子プロ・小学館・テレビ朝日・シンエイ・ADK 2026

The 4D viewing experience will feature synchronized motion seats, simulated smells, vibrations, lighting effects, wind, and water spray effects.

Image via 2026 Doraemon the Movie's website ©藤子プロ・小学館・テレビ朝日・シンエイ・ADK 2026

The film will open in Japan on February 27.

Shōya Chiba voices the character El, a soldier of the Mu Federation tasked to keep an eye on Doraemon and his friends when they arrived at the bottom of the sea; and Ryō Hirohashi will voice the Mizunaka Buggy (Underwater Buggy), the amphibious buggy car and one of Doraemon's secret gadgets.

Actress Airi Taira is an ambassador for the film, along with comedy duo Alco & Peace. They will voice soldiers in the film.

The new and 45th 2D anime film (not counting the 3D CG Stand By Me Doraemon films) remakes the classic 1983 film Doraemon the Movie: Nobita and the Castle of the Undersea Devil .

Tetsuo Yajima ( Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle , Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us , Pokémon XY ) returns after directing episodes of the Doraemon television anime and contributing in other capacities to Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's New Great Adventure into the Underworld , Doraemon the Movie: Nobita and the Steel Troops: The New Age , and Eiga Doraemon: Nobita no Chikyū Symphony . Another veteran of the television anime, Isao Murayama ( Witchy Precure! , Star Twinkle Precure , Bakugan ), wrote the new film's screenplay.

Eiga Doraemon: Nobita no Esekai Monogatari ( Doraemon: Nobita's Art World Tales ), the 44th film in the Doraemon franchise, opened in Japan on March 7.