2025 Doraemon Film Unveils Title, Trailer, Main Staff, March 7 Opening

The official YouTube channel for the Doraemon series unveiled the 44th film in the franchise with a trailer on Friday. The film is titled Eiga Doraemon : Nobita no Esekai Monogatari (The Tale of Nobita's Picture World), and it is slated to open in Japan on March 7, 2025.

Image via Doraemon franchise's YouTube channel © 藤子プロ・小学館・テレビ朝日・シンエイ・ADK 2025

The story follows Doraemon , Nobita, and friends as they enter a painting into a medieval European world. In the painting, they meet Claire and Milo, children from the country of Artoria. They also encounter a small demon with wings named Chai. Together, they face a powerful enemy for a legendary jewel.

Yukiyo Teramoto ( Doraemon series and movies) is directing the film. Satoshi Itо̄ ( Doraemon series) is writing the script. The film commemorates the 45th anniversary of Doraemon movies.

The 2024 Doraemon film Eiga Doraemon: Nobita no Chikyū Symphony (Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's Earth Symphony) opened at #1 in Japan on March 1. The film sold 538,000 tickets for 655,555,580 yen (about US$4.37 million) in its first weekend.