2025 Doraemon Film Unveils Title, Trailer, Main Staff, March 7 Opening

posted on by Alex Mateo
Yukiyo Teramoto to direct Eiga Doraemon: Nobita no Esekai Monogatari

The official YouTube channel for the Doraemon series unveiled the 44th film in the franchise with a trailer on Friday. The film is titled Eiga Doraemon: Nobita no Esekai Monogatari (The Tale of Nobita's Picture World), and it is slated to open in Japan on March 7, 2025.

The story follows Doraemon, Nobita, and friends as they enter a painting into a medieval European world. In the painting, they meet Claire and Milo, children from the country of Artoria. They also encounter a small demon with wings named Chai. Together, they face a powerful enemy for a legendary jewel.

Yukiyo Teramoto (Doraemon series and movies) is directing the film. Satoshi Itо̄ (Doraemon series) is writing the script. The film commemorates the 45th anniversary of Doraemon movies.

The 2024 Doraemon film Eiga Doraemon: Nobita no Chikyū Symphony (Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's Earth Symphony) opened at #1 in Japan on March 1. The film sold 538,000 tickets for 655,555,580 yen (about US$4.37 million) in its first weekend.

Sources: Doraemon franchise's YouTube channel, Comic Natalie

