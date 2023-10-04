News
2024 Doraemon Film Reveals Teaser, Guest Star Kyōko Yoshine, March 1 Debut
posted on by Egan Loo
The staff for the Doraemon anime series streamed a teaser trailer for the 2024 Doraemon film Eiga Doraemon: Nobita no Chikyū Symphony (Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's Earth Symphony) on Wednesday. The staff also announced the guest cast and March 1 opening for the 43rd film in the franchise.
Kyōko Yoshine (live-action Princess Jellyfish, Seven Days War, Kasane) voices Miina, a singer with a successful career overseas. She is a new character who holds the key to the film's story.
The teaser previews two more new characters without revealing their cast members:
Chapekku, the Mushiika robot who takes care of Mikka
The new film will have a music theme, as Doraemon and friends go on an adventure to meet new buddies, connect to people with music, and save the world from a crisis.
Kazuaki Imai (Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's Treasure Island, Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's New Dinosaur) is directing the film. Teruko Utsumi, a writer for the Doraemon television anime, is penning the script for the film. The television anime's current cast members are reprising their roles for the film.
Doraemon the Movie 2023: Nobita's Sky Utopia, the franchise's 42nd anime film, opened in Japan on March 3. It ranked at #1 in its opening weekend, and sold 542,000 tickets for 663 million yen (about US$4.87 million) in its first three days.
Source: Comic Natalie