2024 Doraemon Film Reveals Teaser, Guest Star Kyōko Yoshine, March 1 Debut

Nobita no Chikyū Symphony film tells music-themed interplanetary tale

The staff for the Doraemon anime series streamed a teaser trailer for the 2024 Doraemon film Eiga Doraemon: Nobita no Chikyū Symphony ( Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's Earth Symphony) on Wednesday. The staff also announced the guest cast and March 1 opening for the 43rd film in the franchise .

Kyōko Yoshine (live-action Princess Jellyfish , Seven Days War , Kasane ) voices Miina, a singer with a successful career overseas. She is a new character who holds the key to the film's story.

The teaser previews two more new characters without revealing their cast members:



Mikka, a girl who hails from Mushiika, a beautiful planet full of "fare" (music) Chapekku, the Mushiika robot who takes care of Mikka

The new film will have a music theme, as Doraemon and friends go on an adventure to meet new buddies, connect to people with music, and save the world from a crisis.

Kazuaki Imai ( Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's Treasure Island , Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's New Dinosaur ) is directing the film. Teruko Utsumi , a writer for the Doraemon television anime, is penning the script for the film. The television anime's current cast members are reprising their roles for the film.

Doraemon the Movie 2023: Nobita's Sky Utopia , the franchise 's 42nd anime film, opened in Japan on March 3. It ranked at #1 in its opening weekend, and sold 542,000 tickets for 663 million yen (about US$4.87 million) in its first three days.

Source: Comic Natalie