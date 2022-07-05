2023 Doraemon Film's Teaser Reveals Story, Title, March 2023 Opening

Nobita to Sora no Utopia centers on skybound adventure for utopian land

The staff for the Doraemon anime series revealed the story, title, staff, visual, and teaser trailer for the 2023 Doraemon film on Monday. The 42nd film in the franchise is titled Eiga Doraemon: Nobita to Sora no Utopia (titled Doraemon the Movie 2023: Nobita's Sky Utopia in English), and it will open in March 2023.

The film will be set in a perfect, utopian world in the sky, where everyone lives happily. Adventurers have equated the land with other mythical cities, such as Atlantis or Ryūgū-jō. Doraemon and Nobita set out on an adventure to find the utopia with the help of a gadget that is brand-new for the film, the time zeppelin equipped with a time warp function.

Takumi Dōyama ( Genbanojō , Doraemon episodes) is directing the film. Ryota Kosawa ( Always: Sunset on Third Street , Great Pretender ) is penning the script — his first for a Doraemon film. The television anime's current cast members are reprising their roles for the film.

Doraemon: Nobita's Little "Star Wars" 2021 , the franchise 's 41st anime film, opened in Japan on March 4 after a yearlong delay due to COVID-19. It ranked at #1 in its opening weekend, and sold 350,000 tickets for 440 million yen (about US$3.81 million) in its first three days. The film is a remake of the 1985 Doraemon film of the same title.

Source: Comic Natalie