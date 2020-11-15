2021 Doraemon Film Reveals Title, Trailer, March 2021 Opening

The staff for the Doraemon anime series revealed the title, visual, and trailer for the 2021 Doraemon film on Monday. The 41st film in the franchise is titled Eiga Doraemon: Nobita no Little Star Wars , and it will open on March 5, 2021. The film is a remake of the 1985 Doraemon film of the same title.

Susumu Yamaguchi , a key animator on many previous Doraemon movies, unit director of Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's Chronicle of the Moon Exploration , and the director of Mobile Suit Gundam AGE , is directing the new film. Dai Sato ( Eureka Seven , Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex , Listeners ) is penning the script. Official HiGE DANdism created the theme song "Universe," which can be heard in the above trailer, specifically for the film. Shirogumi , the 3D CG studio behind the production of the Stand By Me Doraemon films, will handle the CG for the spaceships in the film.

Eiga Doraemon: Nobita no Shin Kyōryū (Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's New Dinosaur), the franchise 's 40th film, opened at #1 in 377 theaters in its first weekend. The film sold 630,000 tickets for 761 million yen (about US$7.13 million) from August 7-9. The film opened in Japan on August 7, after being postponed from its original March 6 opening in order to curb the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The film has sold 2.67 million tickets for a cumulative total of 3,219,738,200 yen (about US$30.55 million) as of October 13.

Sources: Comic Natalie