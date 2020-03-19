Doraemon: Nobita no Shin Kyoryū Film Rescheduled for August 7, Stand By Me Doraemon 2 Film Delayed

The official website for the 2020 Doraemon film Eiga Doraemon : Nobita no Shin Kyoryū (Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's New Dinosaur) announced on Thursday that the film will now open on August 7. The film was originally slated to open on March 6, but the staff postponed the film in February in order to curb the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus illness in Japan.

Takuya Kimura is playing the character Gil, a suspicious man who looks like a monkey. He observes Nobita's actions, and holds the secret of the mysterious island. Actress and comedian Naomi Watanabe is joining the guest cast of the film as the character Natalie, a suspicious woman who tracks Nobita's journey and communicates with Gil.

The film's story begins with Nobita meeting two twin dinosaurs named Kyu and Myu. Despite the film's similarity in title to Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's Dinosaur , the first film in the franchise, the story is completely different. The new film is the franchise's 40th, and it marks the 50th anniversary of the original manga.

Kazuaki Imai , an episode director on the Doraemon television anime, and the director of 2018's Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's Treasure Island film, is directing the 40th film. Genki Kawamura is also returning from the 2018 film to pen the new film's script. Mr. Children are performing the theme songs "Birthday" and "Kimi to Kasaneta Monologue" for the film. The upcoming film is the franchise's first to feature two theme songs, and it is also the first work for which Mr. Children have written two songs.



Additionally, TOHO announced on Thursday that the Stand By Me Doraemon 2 CG anime film is postponed. The film was slated to open in Japan on August 7.

Stand By Me Doraemon 2 is a sequel to the 2014 CG anime film Stand By Me Doraemon . The film's story will largely be based on the franchise's 2000 film Doraemon: Obāchan no Omoide , but will add original elements, including the love story of Shizuka and Nobita that was also present in the previous Stand By Me Doraemon film. The first Stand By Me Doraemon film was the first 3D CG film in the franchise, and it eventually earned 8.38 billion yen (about US$77.16 million) in Japan and over 10 billion yen worldwide (about US$90 million).

