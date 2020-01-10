Mr. Children to Perform 2 Theme Songs for 2020 Doraemon Anime Film

Trailer previews 2nd theme song for film opening on March 6

The official website for the 2020 Doraemon film Eiga Doraemon : Nobita no Shin Kyoryū (Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's New Dinosaur) announced on Thursday that Mr. Children will perform a second theme song titled "Kimi to Kasaneta Monologue" for the film. The website began streaming a trailer that previews the song.



Mr. Children will also perform the film's other theme song "Birthday." According to the website, this is the first time that a Doraemon film will have two theme songs. This also marks the first time that Mr. Children will perform two theme songs for one work.

The film will open on March 6.

The film's story begins with Nobita meeting two twin dinosaurs named Kyu and Myu. Despite the film's similarity in title to Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's Dinosaur , the first film in the franchise , the story is completely different. The new film is the franchise 's 40th, and it marks the the 50th anniversary of the original manga.

Kazuaki Imai , an episode director on the Doraemon television anime, and the director of 2018's Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's Treasure Island film, is directing the 40th film. Genki Kawamura is also returning from the 2018 film to pen the new film's script.

The film has a manga adaptation in Coro Coro Comics that launched in September. Shintarō Mugiwara , the "final apprentice" of Fujiko F. Fujio , is drawing the manga.

A separate manga adaptation by high school student Ran Tokiwa launched in Shogakukan 's Ciao magazine on November 30. Genki Kawamura is scripting the manga, and Shintarō Mugiwara is collaborating on the manga.

The film is also inspiring a Nintendo Switch game that will debut in Japan on March 5, a day before the film's opening. FuRyu is developing the action-adventure game.