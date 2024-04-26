FuRyu's Reynatis Game Previewed in 2nd Promo Video

Action RPG launches in Japan on July 25 for PS5/4, Switch; in English for PS5/4, Switch, Steam this fall

FuRyu began streaming a second trailer on Friday for its Reynatis action RPG. The end of the video reveals FuRyu will reveal another trailer for the game on May 9.

The game will launch in Japan for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch on July 25. Those who pre-order the physical game from FuRyu will receive a soundtrack CD and a DLC set for two costumes, an accessory, and a "collab attachment" with FuRyu's games The Caligula Effect and Monark . Those who pre-order the digital version of the game will receive the same DLC set and a code for a weapon.

NIS America will release the game for PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC via Steam this fall.

The game's Steam page describes the story:

The year is 2024. In Shibuya, Tokyo, the Criminal Magic Response Act has issued an order barring citizens from going out at night. However, it was quickly disregarded, and few enforce it. Marin Kirizumi is a wizard who grew up oppressed by others due to his magic. “If you become the strongest, you'll be set free." Following those words left by his father, he arrives in Shibuya at night. When Sari Nishijima discovered her magic, she decided to use her powers to maintain order. She follows her own sense of justice to protect Shibuya from forces with dangerous ideals and illegal drugs that turn people into monsters. Marin, who seeks liberation. Sari, who treats the oppression of wizards as justice. The story of REYNATIS begins when the two meet in Shibuya, a place where cultures and ideas mix.

Takumi Isobe ( Trinity Trigger ) is the game's planner, producer, and director. Kazushige Nojima ( Final Fantasy VII , VIII , X ; Kingdom Hearts series) is penning the scenario for the game. Yoko Shimomura ( Street Fighter II , Final Fantasy XV , Kingdom Hearts series) is composing the music. Yasutaka Kaburagi is drawing the game's character designs, while Yūsuke Naora is drawing the visuals. StudioGOONEYS is producing the game's cutscenes.