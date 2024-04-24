Voice Actor Takaaki Seki Dies at 54

Image via En-kikaku

Talent agency En-kikaku announced on Tuesday thatdied on April 15 due to esophageal cancer. He had been undergoing medical treatment. He was 54.

There was a funeral held for close relatives.

Seki was born in Osaka, Japan on November 5, 1969. He entered the En Theater Institute in 1995 and joined Engeki Shūdan En (En Theater Group) in 1997. He has since performed on stage and in live-action dramas.

Seki's anime roles include Shutaro Kiba in Mōryō no Hako , Zhang Fei in Sōten Kōro , Onizuka in Gallery Fake , Michimune in Naze Ikiru: Rennyo Shōnin to Yoshizaki Enjō , and Mattis in Ronja the Robber's Daughter .



Sources: En-kikaku, Oricon News