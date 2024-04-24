News
Voice Actor Takaaki Seki Dies at 54
posted on by Alex Mateo
Seki voiced Shutaro Kiba in Mōryō no Hako, Zhang Fei in Sōten Kōro
Talent agency En-kikaku announced on Tuesday that voice actor Takaaki Seki died on April 15 due to esophageal cancer. He had been undergoing medical treatment. He was 54.
Seki's anime roles include Shutaro Kiba in Mōryō no Hako, Zhang Fei in Sōten Kōro, Onizuka in Gallery Fake, Michimune in Naze Ikiru: Rennyo Shōnin to Yoshizaki Enjō, and Mattis in Ronja the Robber's Daughter.
There was a funeral held for close relatives.
Seki was born in Osaka, Japan on November 5, 1969. He entered the En Theater Institute in 1995 and joined Engeki Shūdan En (En Theater Group) in 1997. He has since performed on stage and in live-action dramas.
Seki's anime roles include Shutaro Kiba in Mōryō no Hako, Zhang Fei in Sōten Kōro, Onizuka in Gallery Fake, Michimune in Naze Ikiru: Rennyo Shōnin to Yoshizaki Enjō, and Mattis in Ronja the Robber's Daughter.
Sources: En-kikaku, Oricon News