The Irregular at Magic High School Season 3 Anime Reveals Trailer, Visual for 'Steeple Chase Arc'

New arc begins on May 3

The official Twitter account for the third television season of the The irregular at magic high school anime began streaming on Saturday a promotional video for the "Steeple Chase Arc," which will begin on May 3. The video previews the arc's new ending theme song "Snow Noir" by Sangatsu no Phantasia .

The account also unveiled a visual for the "Steeple Chase Arc."

Image via The Irregular at Magic High School anime's Twitter account © 2023 佐島 勤/KADOKAWA/魔法科高校3製作委員会

Image via The irregular at magic high school anime's X/Twitter account © 2023 佐島 勤/KADOKAWA/魔法科高校3製作委員会

The series premiered on, andon April 5.is streaming the series as it airs. The show had an advanced screening event on March 31.

LiSA is performing the opening theme song "Shouted Serenade." Kairi Yagi performs the ending theme song "recall" for the "Double Seven Arc." ASCA will perform the ending theme song "Shion no Hanataba" (A Bouquet of Purple Flowers) for the "Koto Nairan-hen" (Ancient City Rebellion Arc).

Tsutomu Satou 's The irregular at magic high school ( Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei ) light novel series launched in 2008, and ended with the 32nd volume in September 2020. Two sequels shipped in October 2020 and January 2021.

The irregular at magic high school TV anime premiered in April 2014 and aired for 26 episodes. A second season, titled The Irregular at Magic High School: Visitor Arc , premiered in October 2020 and ran for 13 episodes. The anime franchise also includes the The irregular at magic high school The Movie: The Girl Who Summons the Stars film, which opened in Japan in June 2017. The Honor Student at Magic High School manga inspired a 13-episode TV anime that premiered in July 2021.

Sources: The irregular at magic high school anime's Twitter account, Comic Natalie





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.