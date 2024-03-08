The Irregular at Magic High School Anime's 3rd Season Debuts on April 5

Image via The irregular at magic high school anime's Twitter account © 2023 佐島 勤/KADOKAWA/魔法科高校3製作委員会

The official website for the third television season of theanime revealed on Friday that the series will premiere on, andon April 5 at 11:30 p.m. The show will also air on, an. The show will have an advanced screening event on March 31.

The season's new cast members include Kikunosuke Toya as Minoru Kudou, Tatsumaru Tachibana as Takuma Shippou, and Houchu Ohtsuka will play the role of Retsu Kudō. He replaces Motomu Kiyokawa , who died in 2022.

Jimmy Stone , an animation director and episode director on the previous anime projects in the franchise, is the director of the new series at returning studio 8-Bit . Taku Iwasaki ( Black Butler , Bungo Stray Dogs , Gurren Lagann ) is returning to compose the music. LiSA is performing the opening theme song "Shouted Serenade."

Tsutomu Satou 's The irregular at magic high school ( Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei ) light novel series launched in 2008, and ended with the 32nd volume in September 2020. Two sequels shipped in October 2020 and January 2021.

The irregular at magic high school TV anime premiered in April 2014 and aired for 26 episodes. A second season, titled The Irregular at Magic High School: Visitor Arc , premiered in October 2020 and ran for 13 episodes. The anime franchise also includes the The irregular at magic high school The Movie: The Girl Who Summons the Stars film, which opened in Japan in June 2017. The Honor Student at Magic High School manga inspired a 13-episode TV anime that premiered in July 2021.

Sources: The irregular at magic high school anime's website, Comic Natalie





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.