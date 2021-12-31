The Irregular at Magic High School Anime Gets Sequel

Reminiscence Arc special ships on Blu-ray/DVD on March 16

The Irregular at Magic High School: Reminiscence Arc ( Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei: Tsuioku-hen ) anime special ended on Saturday with an announcement that production on a sequel for The irregular at magic high school anime has been green-lit. The announcement, which came as a teaser commercial, did not announce the sequel's format.

A separate commercial announced that the Reminiscence Arc special will have a Blu-ray Disc and DVD release on March 16. The release will include an exclusive short story by original author Tsutomu Satou , booklet, soundtrack CD, character song CD, and the bonus video " The irregular at magic high school Bonus Program: Another Reminiscence Arc" featuring Saori Hayami and Yōko Hikasa . The jacket illustration debuted on Saturday:

The anime's website and the original light novel series' Dengeki Bunko imprint also posted New Year's greetings:





Satou's The irregular at magic high school ( Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei ) light novel series launched in 2008, and ended with the 32nd volume in September 2020. Two sequels shipped in October 2020 and January 2021.

Yen Press releases the original The irregular at magic high school light novel series and Yu Mori 's The Honor Student at Magic High School spinoff manga.

The irregular at magic high school TV anime premiered in April 2014 and aired for 26 episodes. A second season, titled The Irregular at Magic High School: Visitor Arc , premiered on October 3 and ran for 13 episodes. The anime franchise also includes the The irregular at magic high school The Movie: The Girl Who Summons the Stars film, which opened in Japan in June 2017.

The Honor Student at Magic High School manga inspired a 13-episode TV anime that premiered on July 3.