The Irregular at Magic High School Anime Gets Sequel
posted on by Egan Loo
The Irregular at Magic High School: Reminiscence Arc (Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei: Tsuioku-hen) anime special ended on Saturday with an announcement that production on a sequel for The irregular at magic high school anime has been green-lit. The announcement, which came as a teaser commercial, did not announce the sequel's format.
=┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈=— TVアニメ「魔法科高校の劣等生」シリーズ (@mahouka_anime) December 31, 2021
アニメ「魔法科高校の劣等生」
続編制作決定
=┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈=
アニメ「魔法科高校の劣等生」の続編制作が決定👏✨
詳細は続報をお待ちください！
🔗 https://t.co/hJW72njmcj#mahouka pic.twitter.com/RDfWzEWXPh
A separate commercial announced that the Reminiscence Arc special will have a Blu-ray Disc and DVD release on March 16. The release will include an exclusive short story by original author Tsutomu Satou, booklet, soundtrack CD, character song CD, and the bonus video "The irregular at magic high school Bonus Program: Another Reminiscence Arc" featuring Saori Hayami and Yōko Hikasa. The jacket illustration debuted on Saturday:
📢「魔法科高校の劣等生 追憶編」— TVアニメ「魔法科高校の劣等生」シリーズ (@mahouka_anime) December 31, 2021
Blu-ray&DVD 豪華特典をチェック👀✨
完全生産限定版特典：佐島 勤書き下ろし小説「魔法科高校の劣等生 同窓会」の試し読みを公開中📚
更に、店舗共通購入特典＆店舗別購入特典の詳細も公開しておりますよ🏃
詳細はこちら
🔗 https://t.co/tOEsAy1aqR#mahouka pic.twitter.com/r5RmbAIKS0
The anime's website and the original light novel series' Dengeki Bunko imprint also posted New Year's greetings:
Satou's The irregular at magic high school (Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei) light novel series launched in 2008, and ended with the 32nd volume in September 2020. Two sequels shipped in October 2020 and January 2021.
Yen Press releases the original The irregular at magic high school light novel series and Yu Mori's The Honor Student at Magic High School spinoff manga.
The irregular at magic high school TV anime premiered in April 2014 and aired for 26 episodes. A second season, titled The Irregular at Magic High School: Visitor Arc, premiered on October 3 and ran for 13 episodes. The anime franchise also includes the The irregular at magic high school The Movie: The Girl Who Summons the Stars film, which opened in Japan in June 2017.
The Honor Student at Magic High School manga inspired a 13-episode TV anime that premiered on July 3.
Sources: Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei: Tsuioku-hen anime's website, Comic Natalie