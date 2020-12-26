The Honor Student at Magic High School Manga Gets TV Anime in 2021

The Irregular at Magic High School: Visitor Arc anime season ended early Sunday morning with a teaser commercial, which announced a 2021 television anime of Yu Mori 's The Honor Student at Magic High School ( Mahōka Kōkō no Yūtōsei : The honour at magic high school ) manga.

Mori drew an illustration to celebrate the anime news:

Yen Press publishes Tsutomu Satou 's original The irregular at magic high school light novel series and Mori's The Honor Student at Magic High School spinoff manga. Yen Press describes the spinoff's story:

A century has passed since magic - real, true magic, the stuff of legends - has returned to the world. It is spring - the season of new beginnings - and a new class of students is about to begin their studies at the National Magic Academy's First High School, nickname: Magic High. A manga spin-off of the immensely popular light novel series The irregular at magic high school , The Honor Student at Magic High School follows the events of the original series as seen through the eyes of Shiba Miyuki, Tatsuya's sister. The life of an honor student comes with a lot of expectations...and unexpected hidden feelings?!

The new television anime marks the 10th anniversary of the franchise . The original novel series has inspired multiple other manga from different authors, based on different arcs of the novels. The original novel series has a total of 12 million copies, while the overall book and manga franchise has 20 million copies.

Mori launched The Honor Student at Magic High School manga in Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh in 2012, and ended the series in June. Kadokawa published the manga's 11th and final compiled book volume in September, and Yen Press published the 10th volume in November 2019.

Satou launched The irregular at magic high school ( Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei ) light novel series in 2008. The series ended with the 32nd volume, subtitled "Sacrifice-hen/Sotsugyō-hen" (Sacrifice/Graduation Arc), on September 10. The novels are getting two sequels. The first sequel, Zoku・ Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei Magian Company (Sequel・ The irregular at magic high school Magian Company), launched on October 10. The second series, tentatively titled Shin・ Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei Cygnus no Otome-tachi (New・ The irregular at magic high school Maidens of Cygnus), will launch on January 9.

Source: Press release