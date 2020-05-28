The Honor Student at Magic High School Spinoff Manga Ends in June

The July issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh magazine revealed on Wednesday that Yu Mori 's The Honor Student at Magic High School ( Mahōka Kōkō no Yūtōsei ) spinoff manga will end in the magazine's next issue on June 27.

Yen Press publishes the manga in English, and it describes the manga:

A century has passed since magic - real, true magic, the stuff of legends - has returned to the world. It is spring - the season of new beginnings - and a new class of students is about to begin their studies at the National Magic Academy's First High School, nickname: Magic High.

Mori launched the manga spinoff of Tsutomu Satou 's The Irregular at Magic High School light novel series in Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh in 2012, and Kadokawa published the manga's 10th compiled book volume in March 2019. Yen Press published the 10th volume last November.

The most recent manga adaptations of the novels include an adaptation Yotsuba Keishō-hen (Yotsuba Succession) arc of the original novels, which launched in G Fantasy starting on December 18. In addition, a manga adaptation of the Shizoku Kaigi-hen (Master Clans Conference) arc launched on G Fantasy on March 18.

Yen Press licensed the original The Irregular at Magic High School light novel series . The overall book and manga franchise has 15 million copies in print, and the original novels have 10 million copies in print. The second season of The Irregular at Magic High School television anime will premiere in October.