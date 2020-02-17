The Irregular at Magic High School: Shizoku Kaigi-hen Novels' Manga Launches on March 18

This year's March issue of Square Enix 's G Fantasy magazine revealed on Tuesday that Hazumi Takeda's new manga adaptation of the Shizoku Kaigi-hen (Master Clans Conference) arc of Tsutomu Satou 's The Irregular at Magic High School light novel series will launch in the magazine's next issue on March 18. The Shizoku Kaigi-hen arc covers volumes 17-19 (volume 17 pictured at right) of the original novel series.

Takeda is drawing the manga, and Kana Ishida is credited with character design.

A manga adaptation of the Yotsuba Keishō-hen (Yotsuba Succession) arc premiered in G Fantasy starting on December 18. Tsuna Kitaumi is drawing the manga, and Fumino Hayashi and Chiaki Nagaoka are credited with composition. The manga adapts volume 16 of the original novel series. Kitaumi also drew the Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei: Double Seven-hen , Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei: Kyūkōsen-hen , and Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei: Nyūgaku-hen manga.

Yen Press licensed the original The Irregular at Magic High School light novel series and Yu Mori 's The Honor Student at Magic High School spinoff manga. The overall book and manga franchise has 15 million copies in print, and the original novels have 10 million copies in print.