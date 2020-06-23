The Irregular at Magic High School Novel Series Ends After 12 Years in September

The official Twitter account for Tsutomu Satou 's The Irregular at Magic High School ( Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei ) light novel series announced on Wednesday that the novels will end with the 32nd volume. The 32nd volume, subtitled "Sacrifice-hen/Sotsugyō-hen" (Sacrifice/Graduation Arc), will ship on September 10.

Yen Press publishes the light novel series in English, and it describes the story:

The year is 2095. Magic has been tamed as another form of technology, and the practice of magic is now a rigorous discipline. Brother and sister Tatsuya and Miyuki Shiba are just about to start their first year at the renowned First Magic High School of Japan. But the school's ironclad rules mean that the brilliant Miyuki enters the prestigious Course 1, while her older brother, Tatsuya, is relegated to Course 2--and that's just the beginning of their troubles!

Satou launched the novel series in 2008. Satou and Kadokawa 's Dengeki Bunko light novel label published the 31st novel volume on April 10, and Yen Press published the 15th volume in English on April 7. Yen Press also releases Yu Mori 's The Honor Student at Magic High School spinoff manga. The novel series has also inspired multiple manga from different authors, based on different arcs of the novels.

The novel series inspired a 26-episode television anime that debuted in April 2014, directed by Manabu Ono at Madhouse . Aniplex of America licensed the anime and released it on home video in 2015. The novels have also inspired the The irregular at magic high school The Movie: The Girl Who Summons the Stars anime film, which opened in Japan in June 2017. Aniplex of America screened the film in theaters in the United States. Funimation began streaming the first season of the anime earlier this year in April.

The anime will have a second season titled Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei: Raihōsha-hen ( The Irregular at Magic High School : Visitor Arc ), which was originally scheduled to premiere in July, but was delayed to October due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).