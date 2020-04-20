Funimation Streams The Irregular at Magic High School TV Anime, Film

Funimation announced on Monday that it will begin streaming The irregular at magic high school anime with English subtitles in the U.S. and Canada on Tuesday. The company will also stream The irregular at magic high school The Movie: The Girl Who Summons the Stars anime film in the U.S. and Canada for two weeks only, starting on May 1.

The 26-episode television anime of Tsutomu Satou 's The irregular at magic high school light novel series debuted in April 2014. Manabu Ono directed the anime at Madhouse . Aniplex of America licensed the anime and released it on home video in 2015. The novels also inspired The irregular at magic high school The Movie: The Girl Who Summons the Stars anime film, which opened in Japan in June 2017. Aniplex of America screened the film in theaters in the United States.

The anime's second season, Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei: Raihōsha-hen ( The irregular at magic high school : Visitor Arc ), will begin airing in July. It adapts the arc of the same name from volumes 9-11 of Satou's light novel series.

Yen Press licensed the original The irregular at magic high school light novel series and Yu Mori 's The Honor Student at Magic High School spinoff manga. The overall book and manga franchise has 15 million copies in print, and the original novels have 10 million copies in print.

Source: Funimation