The irregular at magic high school Franchise's Reminiscence Arc Gets Anime

Anime adapts novels' 8th volume with prequel story

Aniplex announced at an event for The irregular at magic high school franchise on Sunday that it is producing a new anime in the franchise titled Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei: Tsuioku-hen (The magic at irregular high school: Reminiscence Arc). The staff did not give a format for the project.

Aniplex is streaming a teaser video for the anime (this video is only available in Japan and ANN will update the article once an official region-free video becomes available).

The Reminiscence Arc of author Tsutomu Satou and illustrator Kana Ishida 's novels takes place in the eighth volume. Yen Press has released the volume in English, and it describes the story:

Looking at Miyuki and Tatsuya now, it might be hard to imagine them as anything other than loving siblings. But it wasn't always this way...

Three years ago, Miyuki was always uncomfortable around her older brother. The rest of their family treated him no better than a lowly servant, even though he was the perfect Guardian, watching over Miyuki while she lived a normal middle school life. But what really bothered her was that he never showed any emotions or thoughts of his own.

However, when danger comes calling during a fateful trip to Okinawa, their relationship as brother and sister will change forever...

Waki Ikawa published a manga adaptation of the arc in Kadokawa 's Dengeki Daioh magazine in 2014-2015. The manga has three volumes.

Satou's The irregular at magic high school ( Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei ) light novel series launched in 2008. The series ended with the 32nd volume, subtitled "Sacrifice-hen/Sotsugyō-hen" (Sacrifice/Graduation Arc), on September 10. Two sequels to the novels shipped on October 10 and January 9.

The light novel series has 12 million copies in circulation, while the series as a whole including manga has 20 million copies in circulation. The novel series has inspired multiple manga from different authors, based on different arcs of the novels.

Yen Press releases the original The irregular at magic high school light novel series and Yu Mori 's The Honor Student at Magic High School spinoff manga.

The irregular at magic high school TV anime premiered in April 2014 and aired for 26 episodes. A second season, titled The Irregular at Magic High School: Visitor Arc , premiered on October 3 and ran for 13 episodes. The anime franchise also includes the The irregular at magic high school The Movie: The Girl Who Summons the Stars film, which opened in Japan in June 2017.

The Honor Student at Magic High School manga is inspiring a television anime that will premiere this year.

Source: Press release