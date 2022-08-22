News
Evangelion Voice Actor Motomu Kiyokawa Passes Away
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The Haikyō talent agency reported on Monday that voice actor Motomu Kiyokawa passed away on August 17 of pneumonia. He was 87.
Kiyokawa's family held a private funeral.
Kiyokawa was born in 1935 and in 1957 he joined the Haiyuza Theatre Company. He then joined Haikyō in 1968. He worked as both a stage actor and a voice actor.
Kiyokawa is perhaps best known for voicing the role of Kozo Fuyutsuki in the Neon Genesis Evangelion television anime series, the Neon Genesis Evangelion: Death & Rebirth film, and the Neon Genesis Evangelion: The End of Evangelion film. He reprised the role for the four more recent reboot films in the franchise.
Other notable roles include Walter in Hellsing and Hellsing Ultimate, Tem Rey in Mobile Suit Gundam, Tippy in Is the order a rabbit? franchise, Shimei in Time of Eve, Artorius in Restaurant to Another World, Dr. T in Gungrave, Norman Burg in The Big O, Gain in By the Grace of the Gods, Reizo Kanba in Xam'd: Lost Memories, Takezō Ryūzōji in Planet With, Charules Auclair in Nodame Cantabile, Isamu Kihara in A Lull in the Sea, and Gargoyle in Nadia - The Secret of Blue Water, among many others.