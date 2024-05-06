Happy Kanako's Killer Life Comedy Manga Gets Live-Action Show

DMM announced on Tuesday that it is producing a live-action series adaptation of Toshiya Wakabayashi 's Happy Kanako's Killer Life ( Shiawase Kanako no Koroshiya Seikatsu ) manga that will premiere on the DMM TV streaming service this coming winter.

Image via DMM TV © DMM TV

Non (left in the images above) plays the titular Kanako, a girl who unwittingly becomes an assassin and finds that she has talent for it. Kis-My-Ft2 boy band member Taisuke Fujigaya (right) plays Sakurai, Kanako's assassin mentor and partner who constantly worries over her.

Tsutomu Hanabusa (live-action Tokyo Revengers ) is directing the series.

Image via Amazon © Toshiya Wakabayashi, Seikaisha, Seven Seas Entertainment

Nishino Kanako sure hates her job, and is only too happy to snag the first new gig that comes her way. She never expected that her interview would be at an agency for contract killers... or that she'd be really, really good at bumping people off! Kanako doesn't have a ton of self-confidence, and adjusting to her new life as an assassin isn't the easiest. Will she ever earn the respect of Sakurai, her prickly but kinda hot new coworker? Find out in this dangerously finny, full-color manga!

is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Wakabayashi launched the four-panel web manga on Twitter and his pixivFANBOX account, and Seikaisha has since serialized the manga on its Twi4 service. Seikaisha published the manga's seventh compiled book volume in March 2023. Seven Seas Entertainment released the manga's seventh volume on April 30.

Wakabayashi's Tsuredure Children manga chronicles a series of short school romance stories in an omnibus format. Wakabayashi launched the manga online in October 2012, and then also began serializing it with new material in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in 2015. The manga ended in July 2018. Kodansha USA Publishing released the manga digitally in English. The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in July 2017. Crunchyroll streamed the series with English subtitles as it aired, and Funimation streamed an English dub .

Source: Comic Natalie