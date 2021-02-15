Seven Seas Licenses Happy Kanako's Killer Life Manga

Seven Seas Entertainment announced on Sunday that it has licensed Toshiya Wakabayashi 's Happy Kanako's Killer Life ( Shiawase Kanako no Koroshiya Seikatsu ) manga, and it will release the first volume digitally and in print in August.

Seven Seas Entertianment describes the manga:

When Kanako accidentally applies to work at an assassination agency, the timid office worker discovers that she has a knack for bumping people off. Will she ever earn the respect of Sakurai, her prickly and kinda hot co-worker–and why is she still having silly workplace problems when she's employed with hitmen?! This full-color manga is dangerously funny!

Wakabayashi launched the web manga on Twitter and via his pixivFANBOX account. Seikaisha published the manga's fourth compiled book volume in October 2020.

Wakabayashi's Tsuredure Children manga chronicles a series of short school romance stories in an omnibus format. Wakabayashi launched the manga online in October 2012, and then also began serializing it with new material in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in 2015. The manga ended in July 2018. Kodansha Comics released the manga digitally in English. The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in July 2017. Crunchyroll streamed the series with English subtitles as it aired, and Funimation streamed an English dub .

Source: Seven Seas