Adachi and Shimamura Novels Will Not End in 12th Volume

Hitoma Iruma revealed in his April update post on the Kakuyomu website that the Adachi and Shimamura ( Adachi to Shimamura ) yuri novel series will not end in volume 12 as previously planned.

The author noted he was unsure of when the series would end, but that he planned to continue the story until the characters' high school graduation for now.

Iruma launched the novel series in Dengeki Bunko Magazine in 2013 with illustrations by Non (the magazine ended publication in April 2020). Seven Seas began publishing the light novel series in June 2020. He initially announced in December 2022 that he planned to end the series in the 12th volume.

Moke Yuzuhara launched the manga adaptation in Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh in May 2019. The manga went on a hiatus in August. Kadokawa shipped the fifth compiled book volume in June 2023. Yen Press launched the manga in English in February 2021 and will release its fifth volume on June 18. The company describes the manga:

The second floor of the gym. That's our spot. Class is in session right now, but they don't hold class in a place like this. This is where Shimamura and I became friends. What is this feeling? Yesterday, I dreamed of kissing her. I'm not like that, and I'm sure Shimamura isn't either. But...when Shimamura thinks of the word "friend", I want to be the first thing that comes to her mind. That's all.

The novel series inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered in October 2020. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

Mani drew an earlier three-volume manga adaptation of the novel series on Square Enix 's Gangan Online website from 2016 to 2017.

